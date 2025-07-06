WATCH: Security camera spots black bear in Ohio neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

WOOSTER — A black bear was spotted on a security camera in an Ohio neighborhood this week.

The Wooster Police Department (WPD) posted the video on its social media page.

It showed the bear by a wheelbarrow outside a house.

“While this is exciting news, please take precautions to stay safe and bear-proof your backyard if you see one in your area,” the department said on Facebook.

This isn’t the first bear sighting News Center 7 has covered.

Over the last week, there have been several reports of bear sightings in Clark, Montgomery, Champaign, and Greene counties.

A wildlife expert said they can travel up to 40 miles in a day, and this guy is likely looking for a mate or a new place to call home.

If you see a black bear, contact the Ohio Division of Wildlife at this website.

