WATCH: Snowplow pushes car that makes improper lane change on Ohio interstate

ODOT plow crash (Ohio Department of Transportation)
By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) snowplow was hit by a car while merging onto an interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Interstate 77 in Stark County, according to a social media post by ODOT District 4.

TRENDING STORIES:

A car behind the plow made an improper lane change and hit the truck.

Video from the crash shows the plow pushing the car as it spins out.

Eight ODOT snowplows have been hit across the state this winter, according to the department.

“Please slow down & give our crews plenty of room to work to help ensure the safety of everyone!” the post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!