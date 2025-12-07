WATCH: Snowplow pushes car that makes improper lane change on Ohio interstate

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) snowplow was hit by a car while merging onto an interstate.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 in Stark County, according to a social media post by ODOT District 4.

A car behind the plow made an improper lane change and hit the truck.

Video from the crash shows the plow pushing the car as it spins out.

Eight ODOT snowplows have been hit across the state this winter, according to the department.

“Please slow down & give our crews plenty of room to work to help ensure the safety of everyone!” the post read.

