WATCH: Suspect breaks into, vandalizes local mosque and community center

The break-in happened on Dec. 30, just after 10 p.m.

DAYTON — A community center and mosque in Dayton was recently broken into and vandalized.

Security cameras captured the entire incident, which happened on Dec. 30 after 10 p.m.

The center has been located off E 5th Street for almost 14 years and hasn’t had any problems.

The center shared the security camera video with News Center 7. It shows the suspect walking up to the front door and getting inside.

Moments later, the suspect takes out a flashlight and starts to search the darker rooms.

The suspect eventually makes their way into the Mosque, where they are seen smashing the donation box.

“It’s just really sad, like we try to do good for the community, and you know, we don’t expect, we just expect good back. You know, we’re only doing good,” Ashlan Shakhbandarov said.

