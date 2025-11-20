WATCH: Wrong-way OVI driver hits OSHP’s cruiser head-on

WATCH: Wrong-way OVI driver hits OSHP’s cruiser head-on An OVI driver recently hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP cruiser going the wrong way on an Ohio Road. (Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP))
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — An OVI driver recently hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser going the wrong way.

The OSHP wrote in a social media post that this happened on Oct. 25, about two hours southeast of Athens.

Cruiser camera video shows an OSHP traveling in the left lane when a wrong-way driver hit the OSHP cruiser head-on.

While medics were on the scene, another OVI driver nearly hit a first responder.

Body camera video shows the trooper giving a sobriety test to the female driver. While that was happening, a third OVI driver was going the wrong way near the crash site.

“This alarming sequence underscores the extreme dangers of impaired and reckless driving,” said OSHP. “As we head into the holiday season, we want to emphasize the importance of staying alert and sober behind the wheel.”

State troopers arrested both drivers at the scene.

