Watching two possible scenarios for snow chances this weekend

DAYTON — The Stormcenter 7 team is closely monitoring a brewing system that may or may not impact us ahead: here's what we know as of Tuesday afternoon.

Keep in mind this system is likely not going to arrive until Saturday night into Sunday, which means many details can and will change getting closer to time.

Right now we are watching two different possible outcomes about the storm track. The first track, shown by the European model, is saying the storm is going to take a northern track. This could mean we may see some moderate snow showers heading through the day on Sunday.

But on the flip side, the American model isn’t showing much snow chances at all. It has a more southernly storm track and would mean a miss for us in the Miami Valley altogether.

We will continue to monitor the track for you as it shifts and we get more model agreement. In the meantime a few of us could see some snow showers lingering for our Wednesday but shouldn’t amount to a whole lot.

