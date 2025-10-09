Water issue causes closure of Yellow Springs community center

YELLOW SPRINGS — The John Bryan Community Center will remain closed until further notice due to an ongoing water issue in the village.

Officials have not provided details on the nature of the issue or how long the closure might last, according to the village’s Facebook page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Updates regarding the situation will be provided as they become available. The community has been thanked for their patience and understanding during this time.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels for the latest updates on the community center’s status.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group