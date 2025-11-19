Water main break causes temporary road closure in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A road in Montgomery County is temporarily closed due to a water main break.

Westbrook Road between State Route 48 and Garber Road in Clayton will be temporarily closed due to a water main break, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately noon, while repair crews work to resolve the issue.

The break occurred in a narrow portion of the road, and traffic will not be permitted through the affected section to ensure the safety of both motorists and repair personnel.

Divers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Repair crews are working to repair the line and reopen the roadway as quickly as possible, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Full restoration and cleanup are anticipated to take a few hours.

