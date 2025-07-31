Water main break closes road in Riverside neighborhood

road closed
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A road in a Riverside neighborhood is closed due to a water main break.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed that Glouster Ave between Crystal Drive and Pandora Drive is closed due to a water main break.

TRENDING STORIES:

The water main break occurred before 4 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Montgomery County Environmental Services to see if there is a boil advisory in effect, and is waiting to hear back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!