Water main break closes road in Riverside neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — A road in a Riverside neighborhood is closed due to a water main break.

A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed that Glouster Ave between Crystal Drive and Pandora Drive is closed due to a water main break.

The water main break occurred before 4 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Montgomery County Environmental Services to see if there is a boil advisory in effect, and is waiting to hear back.

