Water main break floods busy Dayton street

DAYTON — A Dayton street was flooded after a water main break early Sunday.

Crews were originally called to the area of Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Pike for the water main break around 5:30 a.m.

Photos show the street flooded and the westbound lanes blocked.

We are working to learn what caused the break and how long repairs are expected to take.

