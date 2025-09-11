Water main break impacting traffic in southern Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water main break is causing a traffic detour in Washington Township.

The break was reported near the 800 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County.

Eastbound lanes have been closed between Paragon and McEwen Roads, Washington Township officials shared on social media.

The county shared the following detours for drivers:

  • At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road
  • From there, drivers will turn east onto W. Spring Valley Road
  • The detour continues north on Paragon Road, reconnecting with Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

“The county thanks residents and commuters for their patience and cooperation while these necessary repairs are made,” a county spokesperson said.

