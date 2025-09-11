Water main break impacting traffic in southern Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water main break is causing a traffic detour in Washington Township.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The break was reported near the 800 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County.
Eastbound lanes have been closed between Paragon and McEwen Roads, Washington Township officials shared on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies ID 3 area adults in custody after multi-county chase ends in Xenia neighborhood
- Conservative activist Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah university; shooter still at large
The county shared the following detours for drivers:
- At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road
- From there, drivers will turn east onto W. Spring Valley Road
- The detour continues north on Paragon Road, reconnecting with Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
“The county thanks residents and commuters for their patience and cooperation while these necessary repairs are made,” a county spokesperson said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group