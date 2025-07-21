Water main break shuts down street in Bellbrook

By WHIO Staff

BELLBROOK — A water main break is causing a road closure in Bellbrook.

The break was reported around 9 a.m. on E. Franklin Street, according to the Bellbrook Police Department.

E. Franklin Street is closed between Main Street and East Street.

“All traffic is being detoured,” police wrote in a social media post.

