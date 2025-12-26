Water main repair work partially shuts down Piqua street

PIQUA — Part of a street in Piqua is currently shut down so crews can repair a water main.
McKinley Avenue from Young Street to Mulberry Street is currently closed while crews are on the scene.
“Motorists should remain alert when traveling in this area or avoid the site during travels if possible,” city officials wrote on social media.
