Water main work closes part of busy road in Kettering

KETTERING — Part of a busy road is closed due to water main work in Kettering.

Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) crews are working on a service line leak near the 700 block of W. Dorothy Lane.

While the repair is expected to be limited, drivers may see some delays, according to an MCES spokesperson.

Crews will temporarily close the eastbound lanes of W. Dorothy Lane.

“Eastbound traffic will shift into one of the westbound lanes, leaving only one lane open in each direction between Allendale Drive and Patterson Road,” the spokesperson said.

Drivers are asked to give themselves extra time and use another route, if possible, the spokesperson said.

“The affected water service area is limited to a small section of W. Dorothy Lane between Allendale Drive and Patterson Road. Residents in that area will be notified directly if their service is impacted,” the spokesperson added.

