Large search underway on Great Miami River after ‘items’ found

DAYTON — A water rescue is underway in the Great Miami River in Dayton, Thursday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Initial crews were called out to the area of Interstate 75 and W Monument Avenue around 5 p.m. after “items” were found near the riverbank.

Emergency scanner traffic indicate additional crews were called to the area for a water rescue around 5:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton fire, Dayton police, Huber Heights police, and Metro Park rangers.

Dayton Fire Department boats on the water and crews on the riverbank.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

