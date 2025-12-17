Wawa to host grand opening at first Montgomery County location this week

HUBER HEIGHTS — Montgomery County’s first Wawa location will open its doors this week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the gas station and convenience store will open its location on Thursday, Dec. 18.

The location is at 4949 Chambersburg Road.

Wawa announced on social media that customers can “experience the fun of a Wawa run and get a taste of our signature fresh hot coffee.”

The 250 customers will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last, when it opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled at 8:30 a.m.

This will mark Wawa’s ninth store to open in Ohio this year.

The new location will offer fresh food, beverages, convenience, and fuel.

