Wawa sets opening date for first Montgomery County location

HUBER HEIGHTS — Montgomery County’s first Wawa location is gearing up to open its doors.

The gas station and convenience store will open its location in Huber Heights on Thursday, December 18.

The location is at 4949 Chambersburg Road.

This will mark Wawa’s ninth store to open in Ohio this year.

The new location will offer fresh food, beverages, convenience, and fuel.

Brian Schaller, President of Wawa, said the team is “excited to spread our wings further into Ohio.”

“This historic milestone continues our ongoing growth and expansion in the Midwest as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs,” Schaller said. “We are also thrilled about extending our support to several community partnerships made on opening day!”

