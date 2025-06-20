Wayne High School graduate signs with WNBA team

HUBER HEIGHTS — A former Wayne High School standout has signed with a WNBA team.
Bree Hall has signed with the WNBA expansion team, Golden State Valkyries, according to a social media post.
Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @breezyhalll.— Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 18, 2025
Hall will be available on Thursday against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/SXBRMdmt6L
She played four years of college basketball at South Carolina, went to two Final Fours, and won two national championships.
Hall was drafted back in April by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA draft, but got waived before the preseason ended.
She was on the bench and watched Golden State beat Indiana, 88-77, on Thursday night.
Hall did not play.
Once a Gamecock, always a Gamecock 🐓— WNBA (@WNBA) June 20, 2025
Laeticia Amihere, Aliyah Boston, and Bree Hall keeping that @GamecockWBB bond strong! pic.twitter.com/K2OoNG3LZO
