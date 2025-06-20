Wayne High School graduate signs with WNBA team

Bree Hall (23) dribbles against the Brazil National team in an WNBA exhibition game on May 4, 2025 Photo contributed by Indiana Fever (via website) (Indiana Fever (via website) /Indiana Fever (via website))
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A former Wayne High School standout has signed with a WNBA team.

Bree Hall has signed with the WNBA expansion team, Golden State Valkyries, according to a social media post.

She played four years of college basketball at South Carolina, went to two Final Fours, and won two national championships.

Hall was drafted back in April by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA draft, but got waived before the preseason ended.

She was on the bench and watched Golden State beat Indiana, 88-77, on Thursday night.

Hall did not play.

