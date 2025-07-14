‘We are determined;’ Community group makes steps in getting public hospital initiative on ballot

The initiative seeks to address the healthcare void left by the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018.

DAYTON — The Clergy Community Coalition submitted over 2,500 signatures and a financial report to Dayton city officials on Monday, aiming to place a public hospital initiative on the November ballot.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the initiative seeks to address the healthcare void left by the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018.

“As we present this document, we are resilient, we are determined,” said Richard Cox, President of the Clergy Community Coalition.

The coalition argues that a public hospital would provide essential services to Dayton residents.

“Public hospitals are different than non-profit hospitals. Public hospitals treat the poor, public hospitals look out for the indigent,” said Cox.

The coalition said the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital has been a significant concern for the Dayton community, with many residents lacking adequate healthcare options.

They have been working to bring this issue to the forefront, emphasizing the need for accessible healthcare for all.

Dayton City Commissioners will decide on July 23 whether the public hospital proposal will appear on the ballot.

“That’s not going to deter all these people who worked so many years to make this a reality. It makes us excited because we’re standing for democracy,” said Cox.

If rejected, the coalition will have 20 days to gather the necessary signatures again to push the initiative forward.

