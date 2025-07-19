Weather causes some delays as community celebrates bank anniversary

Tipp City block party (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY, Miami County — A community had to make adjustments during a block party on Saturday as strong storms moved through the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dozens of people lined the streets of Tipp City for a block party honoring Monroe Federal Bank’s 150th anniversary.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) worked with the bank to host the celebration.

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with Monroe Federal and bring people together for a full day of fun,” DTCP Executive Director Tasha Weaver said. “It’s more than a party—it’s a thank-you to the community for supporting both Monroe Federal and downtown Tipp City all these years.”

The party had several family-friendly activities, including live performances, inflatables, music bingo, and more.

However, storms moving through the area caused some of the live band performances to be delayed.

Kids who attended the block party told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they had fun with all the activities.

“Zipline was more fun. Like, once you hit the end, you just, like, jolted, like, all the way up,” one kid said.

The block party will continue until 8 p.m. Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!