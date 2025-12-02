Weather conditions causing Rumpke trash collection delays

MIAMI VALLEY — Rumpke is experiencing trash collection delays this morning due to weather conditions.

Inclement weather and hazardous road conditions are impacting Rumpke’s collection schedule in parts of its service region.

“Rumpke crews are working to service homes and businesses; however, road conditions in some areas remain very challenging. Safety must come first,” the company said.

Residents are asked to leave their items curbside, and make sure their can is visible and accessible, and Rumpke drivers will service them as conditions allow.

