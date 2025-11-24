Weather impacts holiday travel

Thanksgiving Forecast
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Starting Monday evening, isolated light showers are possible across the entire Miami Valley. This is just the start of what will be a very busy holiday travel week.

Best chances for rain arrive tomorrow morning. Heavier and steadier rain is expected for the morning commute. And while the rain is forecast to let up later in the day Tuesday, rain will persist throughout the evening and into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a half inch. Of course, isolated higher amounts are always possible in upwards to one inch.

Once the rain comes to an end, cold are sets in. High temperatures are dropping nearly 15 degrees below normal. Thanksgiving and Black Friday day, highs are forecast at or near freezing. Morning lows will drop into the 20s and for the rural areas, teens are not out of question. Wind chill values reach close to the single digits.

