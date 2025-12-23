Weather staying mild, bit active through the weekend

Hello, everyone! Happy Tuesday! I hope you are enjoying the milder day we have had. While it has been breezy, it sure has been unseasonably mild with highs more than 15 degrees above average.

Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to break down a continued mild, but busy forecast at times through this weekend. With an active pattern, there’s bound to be a few bumps in the road with forecast challenges and this week is no different!

Tonight

The sky has started to clear a bit as of this afternoon. This means we will have a clearing sky, lighter winds, and lingering low-level moisture to supply a good recipe for some patchy fog. There are some questions with how dense the fog gets. However, just be prepared for some visibility reductions at times into Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will be dry and a touch cooler with highs in the upper 40s. The dry weather does not last long as the next rain chance arrives late on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. We still have a bit of a challenge for Christmas Day with a stationary front wiggling around and may keep some of us in the 40s to low 50s at best.

Christmas Eve

The rain will be scattered and light. Timing for Christmas Day is in our favor a bit as showers are most possible in the morning hours before things stay cloudy for the afternoon.

It's all about location for temperatures on Christmas

Sunday

That same boundary will finally lift north on Sunday. However, the biggest change today in the forecast is for a much warmer day on Sunday as a cold front is looking slower to arrive. This means we have adjusted the high into the middle and upper 50s for now. Some guidance is even warmer. However, I am approaching the forecast high with caution as temperatures will tumble into the teens at night into Monday morning.

Totals

Rain totals are not super impressive. In fact, I feel 0.25-0.50″ at best is what we will find ourselves getting here in the Miami Valley. While the forecast has some challenges and areas where confidence is lower at times, we will keep updating things as needed! Have a great night!