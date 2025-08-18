Weed pollen season starting to pick up in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — If you’re sensitive to pollen especially in the fall, you could start feeling the effects soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The latest pollen count from the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) came in at 67. This is driven by weed pollen and puts us in the moderate range.

This is the time of year where weed pollen starts to increase. August through October is weed pollen season in southwest Ohio. As temperatures trend cooler, pollen counts will decrease, but the season doesn’t ultimately end until we’ve had our first hard freeze.

TRENDING STORIES:

Looking at this week in particular, the forecast is dry for the most part and warm. Dry, warm, and breezy conditions often lead to pollen counts increasing. Those with pollen allergies will likely feel the effects more over the coming days.

Pollen Forecast

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group