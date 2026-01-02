Week ends cold, January thaw next week

DAYTON — Good morning and happy Friday to you! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what will be a cold but dry end to the week. We have had some cloud cover thinning out early this morning.

Today

Highs today will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s in most cases. While some sunshine is around to start the day, expect clouds to return later on into tonight. We are about 5-10 degrees cooler than average for early January, but we would expect that!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Full Moon

Our first Full Moon of 2026 is upon us into early Saturday. You may find a chance to preview it nearly full after sunset tonight if cloud cover is not too thick out there. The moon will be officially full as of just after 5AM on Saturday. I do think you find a better chance to see it Saturday night. This month’s full moon is called the Wolf Moon!

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Upper Air

After a chilly weekend, we see a good signal for a January thaw next week! The jet stream retreating north combined with milder air to the south gives us a great chance to see above average temperatures for all of next week. A few days could feature highs as warm as the lower 50s!

bar graph

Here is how that looks graphically as we go from cooler than average highs this weekend to a nice surge upward next week!

Have a great Friday!

©2026 Cox Media Group