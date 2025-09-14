Weekend Ends Warm, Rain Chances Return Late Week

DAYTON — Good Sunday morning, everyone! Weather Specialist nick Dunn here to break down the forecast today! We have some clouds leftover, but we will turn mostly sunny everywhere by this afternoon. Not many of us got rain yesterday as we predicted would happen. However, it was nice to see a few of you tell me you got some rain! Here are a few rain totals from around the area:

Today will be a touch warmer than yesterday and still not exactly feeling like September! I think many of us may have been spoiled with that “false Fall” a couple weeks ago. Highs will top out in the middle 80s by later today!

Are you a fan of summer warmth? This upcoming week calls for highs in the middle and upper 80s for the week. An isolated spot or two could see 90 degrees! While that may feel nice, it will likely lead to further expansion of the ongoing drought conditions.

I do see some optimistic signs of better rain chances and a cool down as we get into next weekend. Of course, that remains several days out, so some fine tuning will need to be done. A few days ago, models suggested we had 90s a few days this week, but have since trended cooler. Let’s hope these rain chances stick and trend higher as the week goes along! Here is an early look ahead to Saturday, September 20th!

Have a great week! Be sure to download our WHIO Weather app to stay up to date all week long!