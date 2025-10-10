Weekend weather looking fantastic across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Happy Friday, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down what we are tracking for the upcoming weekend. In terms of weather, no issues are expected! A weak front crosses tonight, but moisture is very limited locally so I expect no rain here. This gives us great weather for Touchdown 7 football!

TD7

Some high cloud cover will be around off and on tonight, but any rain looks to pass north of us based on the latest forecast guidance. You may want a jacket after the sun goes down as we cool into the 50s!

Weekend

No threat for rain or frost exists as we look at the weekend forecast. Clouds should thin and give way to more sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs will be just a couple degrees above normal, but still great for outdoor activities!

Future

A coastal storm developing this weekend into next week will not bring us any rain. However, late Sunday into Monday may feature a threat for a few extra clouds locally. High pressure will keep that storm away from us, but do not be too shocked if some high clouds arrive here. The big impacts along the east coast will be high winds, rain, and high waves.

Have a great weekend!