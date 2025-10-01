Welcome to October! What to expect heading through the month

DAYTON — It’s now October and cooler weather is going to start filtering in. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando here. Here’s what you can expect as we head through the month of October.

Our average high temperature really drops off this month. Our average high is 73 degrees on the first and drops to just 60 degrees on Halloween.

What to expect heading into October

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Our average first morning below freezing happens in the late portions of October! And we, unfortunately, lose another hour and 15 minutes of daylight through the month. The sunset at the end of the month will be close to 6:30 p.m.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

September ended on the warm and dry side. September was the 28th warmest on record with the average high over the month 2 degrees above average. Rainfall was running just over an inch and a half below an average September too!