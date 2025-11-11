Well-known chicken chain to open 10 locations in Dayton, Columbus

Stock photo (Brett Hondow/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Zaxby’s is bringing its southern charm to Dayton and Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The brand has signed a 10-store development agreement for Ohio, according to a media release.

The stores will be led by former NBA strength and conditioning coach Charles Terry.

TRENDING STORIES:

New locations are planned throughout Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

“Ohio is a pivotal step in accelerating Zaxbys’ footprint across the Midwest,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys.

The restaurant is known for its 12 signature sauces and Chicken Fingerz.

Specific locations have not yet been announced.

We will continue to follow this story. ..

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!