Well-known Mexican restaurant closes in Troy

By WHIO Staff

TROY — A Mexican restaurant has announced it is closing.

La Catrina in Troy announced the closure following six years of business.

“Thank you, for six unforgettable years!” the owners wrote in a social media post.

The post included a longer note from the owners to their patrons and the community.

“We are deeply blessed for every single one of you who walked through our doors, supported us, and made our restaurant a part of your lives,” they wrote. “Your loyalty and kindness have carried us through the years and for that, we will always be grateful.”

They ended their message to the community by saying that this isn’t a “goodbye.”

“We look forward to the next, better, and exciting chapter,” the owners wrote.

