‘We’re better than this;’ Neighbors in shock after 59-year-old man’s body found in alley

Waste collection crew finds 59-year-old man’s body in alley Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Neighbors are speaking out after sanitation workers found a body in a Dayton alley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow this story. Neighbors say they were shocked that a body was found just feet away LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911.

They said a waste collection crew found a body in the alley.

Police arrived at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Talmadge Heard.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they did not hear anything out of the ordinary.

“Typically, I walk my dog back here, but I just don’t know how I missed that dead body,” a person said.

“We’re better than this,” another neighbor said. “Condolences to the family.”

Dayton Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!