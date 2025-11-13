‘We’re feeling hopeful;’ Local Head Start fears closure due to delayed grant

Troy Head Start fears it will have to temporarily close its doors due to a lack of funding from a federal grant that has not been received.

TROY — With the government shutdown ending on Wednesday, Troy Head Start fears it will have to temporarily close its doors due to a lack of funding from a federal grant that has not been received.

The Council of Rural Services (CORS) has nine Head Start locations across the North West Counties. Three of the locations are in Miami County.

For one month of schooling in all nine counties, it takes 17 million dollars. In Miami County, running its three schools costs 1.7 million.

The money helps to pay for salaries, food, building upkeep, and supplies.

These schools are for families at and below the poverty line.

Dana Quinn, a parent, said the closing of the school will be extremely hard.

“For a lot of the parents, Head Start is their only support system. So basically ripping away that job security, it puts a lot of things on the table,” said Quinn.

Quinn said she is also worried about her child in the event of the school closing.

“We all know how interesting three-year-olds can be, so keeping that schedule just intact is so incredibly important,” said Quinn.

Karin Somers is the CEO of CORS Head Start West Central Ohio Region.

“We’re feeling hopeful, but still trying to be realistic with staff and our vendors and our families that we expect to pause,” said Somers.

Somers contacted the program specialist in Kansas City to see when they could expect funding, but has not heard back yet.

Other organizations have started fundraising to donate to the Troy location so they don’t have to close.

The Troy Mayor said the city gave $5,000 to help with efforts.

