‘We’re not ignoring it;’ Mayor speaks out on ongoing homeless shelter issues as temperatures drop

SPRINGFIELD — As temperatures drop across the Miami Valley, some people are looking for a warm place to stay.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson talks to Springfield Mayor Rob Rue about what's going on in the city

The Salvation Army is helping men experiencing homelessness in Springfield get out of the cold.

It stepped in after the city’s only men’s shelter was sued and is looking to close next month.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said keeping the shelter open is a top priority, and they are looking at several options.

However, for men experiencing homelessness, a viable option can’t come soon enough because of just how dangerous the cold is.

“We need to make sure we have an organization that can handle our most vulnerable population long term,” Rue said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

