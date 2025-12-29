‘We’re so thankful;’ Memorial placed in children’s garden to honor 7-year-old boy found dead

A bench has been placed in honor of Hershall Creachbaum Jr., but it’s not at the location where his remains were found.

DAYTON — A bench has been placed in honor of Hershall Creachbaum Jr., but it’s not at the location where his remains were found.

News Center 7 previously reported that the memorial at the McClure Street Bridge honoring the 7-year-old boy who was found dead was taken down in October.

The community covered the McClure Street Bridge with candles, signs, and pictures in the summer of 2025.

Chasity Rollins, Creachbaum’s cousin, but refers to herself as an aunt, said her family tried to keep up the memorial through getting rained on and people breaking glass.

Creachbaum’s family was able to keep a few of the items and moved some items to one end of the bridge before the City of Dayton took the memorial down.

“You guys have been amazing in allowing us to grieve here openly to be able to put all this stuff up. We’re so thankful,” said Rollins.

Rollins said the family is working on a more permanent memorial for Creachbaum.

A wooden bench was made, and her father and daughter helped stain the wood, said Rollins.

The project was completed on Monday and placed in the Clark County Children’s Memorial Gardens in Springfield.

The spot is a place to remember Creachbaum, and can be used as a book exchange site, too.

The bench in Springfield is not the only bench planned to be placed in honor of Creachbaum.

A local business raised hundreds of dollars to pay for a permanent bench in front of Ruskin Elementary School to honor him.

