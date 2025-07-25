West Nile Virus found in batch of mosquitoes for third time

GREENE COUNTY — West Nile Virus has been detected for a third time in a local county.

Greene County Public Health said, due to a third positive test for West Nile Virus, they will be spraying for mosquito control.

The treatment will take place on July 28, starting at 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on July 29.

Spraying will be focused on the following areas in Xenia:

Bellbrook Avenue to the south

Colorado Drive to the north and east

Wilbledon Street to the east

GCPH asked that drivers do not follow behind the spray unless necessary and maintain a clearance of at least 200 feet.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

