West Nile Virus found in batch of mosquitoes for third time

GREENE COUNTY — West Nile Virus has been detected for a third time in a local county.
Greene County Public Health said, due to a third positive test for West Nile Virus, they will be spraying for mosquito control.
The treatment will take place on July 28, starting at 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on July 29.
Spraying will be focused on the following areas in Xenia:
- Bellbrook Avenue to the south
- Colorado Drive to the north and east
- Wilbledon Street to the east
GCPH asked that drivers do not follow behind the spray unless necessary and maintain a clearance of at least 200 feet.
You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.
