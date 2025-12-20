What ban on synthetic kratom means in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Smoke shops across Ohio are banned from selling synthetic kratom products for six months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the owner of First Choice Kratom explained what kratom is and how it is different from synthetic kratom.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kenny Bruce owns First Choice Kratom. The store sells natural kratom products.

The owner told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that the ban on synthetic kratom is a good thing for business.

A Southeast Asian tropical tree called Mitragyna Speciosa produces Kratom.

An herbal substance that can be mixed into drinks, foods, powder, and other products.

“There’s a lot of support behind kratom. And not so much on synthetic,” he said. “People who sell kratom care about it. And they don’t want that on shelves.”

Jenkins says that the Ohio Board of Pharmacy banned synthetic kratom products for 180 days.

The board said that a compound in synthetic kratom can make a small dose extremely potent.

Jenkins also spoke with people off-camera.

Most of them said that synthetic kratom should be banned, and there should be better-regulated natural kratom products.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group