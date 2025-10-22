What a clearing sky and less wind will do to our next few morning temperatures

DAYTON — It’s out to get downright cold due to more effective radiational cooling. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. The reason temperatures Wednesday and Tuesday morning have stayed out of the 30s for the most part is due to mixing winds and cloud cover.

Cloud cover acts like an atmospheric blanket, which keeps temperatures warmer overnight. That in combination with wind gusts helps keeps the atmosphere mixed and warmer overnight as well.

Thursday, Friday, and some of Saturday morning will not have those two ingredients, and therefore effective radiational cooling. What that means is during the nighttime hours all the heat that we gained from the day is going to rapidly escape into space and the upper atmosphere, keeping things colder overnight.

By Friday morning, widespread frost is expected with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.