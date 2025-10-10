What to do with your old electronics? We have the answer!

DAYTON — As major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy roll out sales this week, consumers are encouraged to consider trading in old electronics for cash or gift cards.

With new electronics purchases on the rise, many people are left wondering what to do with their outdated devices. Consumer advisor Clark Howard suggests an electronics cleanout, as old gadgets often end up forgotten in drawers or closets.

You can get money for sending in your old electronics through various trade-in programs.

Howard said, “Old electronics become forgotten about. They go in a drawer, they go in the closet, and they don’t get any better with time.”

Amazon offers a trade-in program where users can log into their accounts to find offers for their old devices, such as a $20 gift card for an Amazon Kindle, along with promotional discounts for new purchases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Best Buy also provides a trade-in program where customers can bring in various devices, receive an evaluation, and get a Best Buy gift card in return.

Decluttr is highlighted by the blog ‘Making Sense of Cents’ as one of the best places to sell electronics, offering an easy and hassle-free process with payments made via direct deposit or PayPal.

EcoATM kiosks, found in locations like Walmart and Dollar General, allow users to drop off their devices, receive an offer, and get cash instantly if they choose to sell.

Howard advises that before selling or trading in electronics, especially computers or phones, it’s crucial to wipe them clean to protect personal information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group