Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Miami Valley.

What we know about apparent murder-suicide investigation in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7 has put together a timeline of what we know so far.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, a neighbor told News Center 7 that she heard banging and loud voices outside her condominium in Sugarcreek Township. Officers showed up at 3 a.m.

At some point, she saw officers remove a body from the townhouse.

A little after 4 a.m., West Milton Police Doyle Wright told News Center 7 that a man pulled into a parking lot in West Milton.

In less than a minute, he got out of the car, looked in the truck, and shot himself.

Chief Wright told News Center 7’s James Brown that the last time West Milton had a murder investigation was back in 2012.

News Center 7 is working to learn the victims’ names and what Huber Heights Police found at the address they searched on Saturday.

We are also working to learn how the woman West Milton Police found in the trunk died.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the woman in Sugarcreek Township died.

We will continue to update this developing story.

