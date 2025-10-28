What we know about the double murder-suicide spanning across 3 local counties

Investigators have released more information on the investigation into an apparent double murder-suicide.

Police ID women killed in double murder-suicide, man accused of killing them and then himself

WEST MILTON — Three people are dead after a double murder suicide that took place across three counties over the weekend.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson breaks down the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Jacob Prichard, 34, is believed to have killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, and Jaime Gustitus, 25, before taking his own life early Saturday morning.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright said Jacob wanted authorities to find his wife in the trunk.

It was just before 2 a.m. when a Sugarcreek Township woman picked up her phone, called 911, and told dispatchers she heard a loud bang.

“The glass door shattered. I think they shattered her door,” the caller said.

When she went to see what was happening next door, she told the dispatcher she saw a man.

“I opened up my back door, and he said he had a gun to get back at my house. And he hopped off their patio and left,” the caller said.

Police said that man was Jacob Prichard, and he killed Gustitus in her condo.

News Center 7 obtained radio traffic from Sugarcreek Police on scene that shows they tried to reach her by found around 2:38 a.m.

“I’m still trying to get a hold of the victim residence. I got a phone number. Still not answering. Let a message,” the officer said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

