What’s that loud noise? City of Dayton to conduct fireworks test

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — If you hear a loud noise in the sky tonight, don’t be alarmed.

The City of Dayton will conduct a brief fireworks test at around 10 p.m.

They posted the announcement on their social media page.

The city said the test is not expected to take long tonight.

“This is a short test only-no cause for concern,” they said. “Thank you for your understanding!”

The City of Dayton’s Lights in Flight Fireworks Display will be on Thursday night, July 3, at Kettering Field.

It is scheduled to start around 10 p.m.

Visit this website to learn more about the City of Dayton’s Lights in Flights Fireworks.

