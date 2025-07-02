What’s that loud noise? City of Dayton to conduct fireworks test

DAYTON — If you hear a loud noise in the sky tonight, don’t be alarmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Dayton will conduct a brief fireworks test at around 10 p.m.

They posted the announcement on their social media page.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city said the test is not expected to take long tonight.

“This is a short test only-no cause for concern,” they said. “Thank you for your understanding!”

The City of Dayton’s Lights in Flight Fireworks Display will be on Thursday night, July 3, at Kettering Field.

It is scheduled to start around 10 p.m.

Visit this website to learn more about the City of Dayton’s Lights in Flights Fireworks.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group