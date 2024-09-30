When will my power be back on? 13K still without power across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley.

At 12:52 a.m. on Monday, approximately 13,542 customers are without power around the Miami Valley.

AES Ohio is reporting that 13,412 customers are without power, and approximately 13,250 of those outages are in the Miami Valley, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Butler: 1

Clark: 130

Clinton: 618

Darke: 5

Greene: 2,983

Miami: 34

Montgomery: 8,196

Preble: 963

Shelby: 1

Warren: 319

Duke Energy is reporting 292 active outages impacting customers in Butler, Clinton, Preble, and Warren counties:

Butler: 76

Clinton: 42

Preble: 13

Warren: 131

Ohio Edison is reporting that fewer than 20 customers in Clark County are without power.

AES Ohio provided an update on social media Sunday night. They said crews have been working tirelessly to restore service as quickly as possible.

“We’re continuing to make steady progress with the help of our team members, including 137 line crews, 50 tree crews, and support from 55 out-of-state crews,” they said. “As of now, over 93% of impacted customers have been restored, and we aim to reach 95% by Tuesday evening. We retained all internal crews and contractors, but securing additional support has been challenging since many are mobilized in the southeastern U.S. to address the hurricane’s impact in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.”

AES Ohio spokesperson Mary Ann Kable told News Center 7 on Saturday morning that the biggest challenge for crews is the amount of trees and branches that have fallen on power lines.

She said AES Ohio crews and contractor crews are working nonstop to restore power.

We will update this story.

