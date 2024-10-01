When will my power be back on? Nearly 5K still without power across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, AES Ohio reports that 4,929 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Champaign: 1

Clark: 36

Clinton: 407

Darke: 2

Greene: 1,277

Miami: 18

Montgomery: 2,842

Preble: 32

Warren: 128

Duke Energy is reporting 13 active outages impacting customers in Warren counties:

Warren: 13

Ohio Edison is reporting that fewer than 20 customers in Clark County are without power.

AES Ohio provided an update on social media Monday afternoon.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue restoring power after Hurricane Helene. Our crews, with support from NIPSCO & Eversource, have restored power to nearly 130,000 of the 136,000 affected customers. We’re working around the clock to restore the remaining 6,200 customers.”

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



