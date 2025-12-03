When will the snow pile at Young’s Jersey Dairy melt? Guess correctly and you could win

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Miami Valley was covered with snow this week, and it brought back a game at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

The staff at Young’s Jersey Dairy has brought back their original snow pile melting contest on their Facebook page.

Those interested can submit their guesses as to when the snow pile in the parking lot at Young’s Jersey Dairy will be completely melted.

Guesses can be submitted in the comment section of the post and must include a day and time.

The winner will receive two Club Cowvin passes for 2026.

“A reminder for those of you who’ve played this game before, or a note for those of you seeing this contest for the first time: This pile will be added to if/when we get additional snows throughout the year. So add that to your calculations before guessing,” the staff shared.

Guesses must be submitted by Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

