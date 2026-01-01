When will this snow pile melt? Guess correctly and you could win

YELLOW SPRINGS — Snowfall in the Miami Valley means the return of a game at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The staff at Young’s Jersey Dairy has brought back their original snow pile melting contest on their Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those interested can submit their guesses as to when the snow pile in the parking lot at Young’s Jersey Dairy will be completely melted.

Guesses must be submitted by Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners will get a Club Cowvin membership for 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group