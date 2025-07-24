Where’s the best place to live following retirement?

Wealth Enhancement shares findings from survey research about Americans' preparedness (or lack thereof) and excitement about retirement.

DAYTON — A new survey by Bankrate reveals that affordability, safety, and weather are the top factors influencing Americans’ decisions on where to retire, pushing traditional spots like Florida and California down the list.

The survey highlights a shift in priorities, with New Hampshire topping the list of preferred retirement locations due to its neighborhood safety and healthcare.

Traditional retirement destinations such as Florida, California, and Arizona did not even make it into the top 30, indicating a significant change in what retirees value most.

“People prioritize a lot of different factors, much more than just the traditional warm weather, sunny days,” said Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate. “They want to feel like they live in a safe environment. They want to have access to good quality healthcare.”

The survey found that Ohio ranked 16th on the list, driven by affordability and a community of similarly aged people. Lower home insurance costs also contributed to Ohio’s high ranking in affordability.

Kates explained that affordability was a separate category from the cost of living in the survey, which helped Ohio perform well overall.

Kates also noted that people retire in different phases, suggesting that those planning to travel heavily early in retirement might prioritize different factors than those settling down later.

The survey indicates a shift in retirement preferences, with safety and healthcare becoming more important than traditional warm-weather locations. This trend suggests that retirees are increasingly looking for places that offer a high quality of life and security.

