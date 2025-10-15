Whirlpool to invest $300 million at 2 Ohio facilities, aims at creating 400-600 new jobs

Whirlpool appliances are offered for sale alongside other brands at a Home Depot store on October 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holdings announced it is cutting ties with Whirlpool and will no longer sell the company's appliances. Whirlpool brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, Jen-Air and others. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OHIO — Whirlpool Corporation announced a $300 million investment in its Ohio laundry manufacturing facilities, aiming to create 400 to 600 new jobs and enhance production capabilities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investment will be directed towards Whirlpool’s operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, positioning the company for increased production of its next generation of washers and dryers. This move is part of Whirlpool’s strategic commitment to grow its American manufacturing footprint, the company announced on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Whirlpool Corporation’s unwavering commitment to American manufacturing is a cornerstone of our identity,” said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. “This $300 million investment in our Clyde and Marion facilities underscores our dedication to creating jobs, fostering innovation, and delivering high-quality, American-made appliances to U.S. consumers.”

The Michigan-based company was founded more than 110 years ago.

Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde manufacturing facility, in operation since 1952, is the largest washing machine plant in the world. The Marion dryer factory celebrated its 70th anniversary in September, marking seven decades of manufacturing excellence and community impact.

Financial assistance from JobsOhio and tax credits from the State of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company’s Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group