Whooping cough case confirmed at Kettering school

File photo. (Tiero/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A case of Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, has been confirmed at a school in Kettering, a district spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement sent out to district families on Wednesday, administrators at Fairmont High School said a case was confirmed at the high school.

“Pertussis is a serious respiratory infection that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can be spread while the infected person has cold-like symptoms and for up to two weeks after the coughing starts,” school administrators wrote.

School officials told families to encourage their students not to share drinks or eating utensils with others.

Health officials say vaccination is the best protection against pertussis. There are pertussis vaccines for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

