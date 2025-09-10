‘Why is that?’ Couple sees nearly $1,000 electric bill after getting zero balance for months

AES Ohio customers could see an increase in their electric bills next year.

DAYTON — A couple said they don’t know if they will have a place to live next month due to their electric bill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talks to the couple about issues with their bill LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

John and Thersine Beatty said they got an AES Ohio bill for almost $1,000 after getting a zero-dollar balance for months.

They moved into their Dayton apartment in January and realized they weren’t getting charged for their utilities.

John said when he called AES Ohio, they said he didn’t have a balance.

He called back every month until June.

“I keep telling them, why is that? I should have a balance. I should have a bill to pay. But they keep on saying I have no balance,” John said.

In July, their first bill came.

“In six months, I haven’t paid. You sent me a bill, you said I owe zero, you know. So I told him I’ll send what I can,” John said.

On Monday, the couple got a letter from AES, saying their power would be shut off because they still owe $750. To prevent that from happening, they would need to pay more than $150 by Sept. 17.

John said he doesn’t get paid until Sept. 18, and not having electricity goes against their lease.

“If I lose it, I could get kicked out. That’s breaking my legs,” John said.

News Center 7 reached out to AES Ohio, but was asked to give specific customer information to look into this couple’s account. By the time we were able to provide it, the customer center had closed.

AES Ohio said it will continue its investigation on Wednesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group