Why the road can become slippery now that rain is finally back in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Rain is finally back! Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Please be careful driving around, the roads can be slick over the next few days, especially since we’ve been dry the past month. Here’s why.

When it’s dry outside for an extended period of time sediment, oil, gas, and even leaves start to build up on the roads. And when it starts to rain, that water mixes with those and brings them to the surface of the road.

That means that when you’re out driving next, your car could lose traction. This sort of thing does happen often when rain showers first start; however, I’m bring this up now because it has been extremely dry. There’s likely a higher amount of that greasy film on the roads which could make the roads slippery.

