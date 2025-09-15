Why a traffic jam in the atmosphere is keeping dry weather around

DAYTON — You definitely don’t need a meteorologist to tell you it’s been dry out there! Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando here... we’ve only had 1 day of rain in the month of September and now what’s called an omega block is the reason for the dry weather lately.

We give it the name “omega” block after the lowercase Greek letter omega (ω). It sort of looks like our “W” and where you are in the pattern really determines the type of weather you receive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Omega Block Pattern

The left and right sides of the omega block is where all the rain, clouds, and storms form. Right in the middle you get the ridge of high pressure, where the sunshine and dry weather is found. Of course, we are in the middle of the system where rain stays away.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Another downside is this pattern is sort of like a traffic jam, so it’s going to take some time for it to break down and bring rain back. Hopefully we can see some heading towards this weekend.